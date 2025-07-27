Pinehurst (US), July 27 (PTI) Mahreen Bhatia, who was tied fourth, and Arvshvant Srivastava, who was tied-sixth, were the top Indians in the Girls and Boys sections in Category 15-18 at the US Kids World Teen Championship here.

A total of six Indians played this week and four players finished in the Top-10.

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final Live Streaming, England vs Spain: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ENG-W vs ESP-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Arshvant and Vihaan Jain, both in Boys 15-18, were Tied-6 and Tied-10, while Mahreen Bhatia (71-67-75) was 3-under and T-4 and Ayesha Gupta (73-73-71) was 1-over and T-9. Asara Sawhney (74-75-74) was T-27.

In the Girls 13, Anushka Gupta, sister of Ayesha Gupta (Girls 15-18), carded her best of the week with 73 and was 11-over and Tied-11th.

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Mansukh Mandaviya Leads 'Sundays on Cycle' Honouring Brave Heroes; Central Armed Police Forces Takes Lead Across India.

Arshvant produced his best round of the week with a 2-uner 70 that included a birdie and an eagle in the last five holes to finish with an even par total as he was the best Indian among Boys 15-18.

Arshvant, who gave away a triple bogey after the ball got stuck in tree root in the third round, had four birdies and an eagle in the third and final round.

He also dropped four bogeys. With earlier rounds of 71-75-70, he finished at even par 216 for three days.

Also in the Boys 15-18, Vihaan Jain, who shot 67 in the first round, finished with 72 in the final round and he was 1-over for three rounds and was T-10.

Only five players finished under par and the winner was Jace Benson (US), who shot 71-69-71 for 5-under and he won the tie-breaker ahead of Americans Clint Bailey and Nakul Shrivastatva who also shot 5-under totals.

In Girls 15-18, Mahreen had three birdies against four bogeys. She dropped two bogeys in the first three holes and again two bogeys in the last three holes.

Ayesha 73-73-71) was 1-over and T-9 and Asara (74-75-74) was T-27 in the Girls 15-18.

Mahreen's fourth place was the first time she missed being in the Top-3 in the last three years. She was runner-up once and third on another occasion.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)