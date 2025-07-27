New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya led the 'Sundays on Cycle' campaign in Ahmedabad today, marking Kargil Vijay Diwas and celebrating the spirit of fitness and patriotism. The event witnessed over 800 participants, including personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Gujarat Vidyapeeth, local cycling groups, and fitness enthusiasts.

Across the country, CAPF personnel took centre stage as special partners in the campaign. A prominent rally in Srinagar was organised by the Srinagar Sector CRPF, with officers and jawans cycling from the historic Lal Chowk Clock Tower to SKICC Srinagar, echoing national pride and unity, as per a press release from Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative was simultaneously conducted at over 6,000 locations, uniting people in the dual mission of saluting our Kargil War heroes and promoting a healthier, fitter India.

"Every year on July 26, we honour the bravery of our soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Carrying that spirit forward, today we proudly joined hands with our armed forces for the 'Sundays on Cycle' campaign. I had the honour of cycling alongside our armed forces and CAPF personnel to pay tribute to our brave soldiers," said Mandaviya as quoted by a press release.

"The vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) begins with Swasth Bharat (Healthy India). When people are physically fit, their mental and emotional resilience also grows, and a nation made up of such individuals becomes unstoppable. Fitness is not just about the body; it's a way of life that fuels discipline, focus, and purpose. I urge every citizen to dedicate at least one hour every day to cycling or physical activity. When we move together, we grow together. A fit Bharat is a united Bharat, and together we will build a stronger, healthier, more self-reliant India," he further added.

In Delhi, despite overcast skies, more than 1,000 people joined the Sunday on Cycle event at Cannaught Place. The event was energised further by a spirited biking rally by the SHOR Foundation, which led a youth contingent through the city, raising slogans and waving the Tricolour in remembrance of the Kargil martyrs.

Colonel Bakshi, a Kargil War veteran, who joined the Delhi rally, said, "This initiative has brought people of all ages together. At nearly 70, I feel proud to be part of something so inspiring."

At the Delhi cycling rally was Captain Akhilesh Saxena, who lauded the movement. "The most important aspect of a nation's strength is the health of its citizens. I am filled with immense joy and pride in seeing citizens coming together to focus on their health and participate in the Sunday on Cycle campaign," he said.

The Delhi edition, conducted in collaboration with Raahgiri Foundation, also included yoga, Zumba, rope skipping, and interactive games for children like carrom, chess, ludo, and mini golf.

'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the Rope Skipping team led by Dr. Shikha Gupta, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bharat, and My Bikes. The drive runs concurrently across all state and UT capitals, SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), and Khelo India centres. (ANI)

