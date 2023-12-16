New York, Dec 16 (AP) Major League Soccer is pulling its top rosters from next year's US Open Cup and will replace them with player development sides from its MLS Next Pro teams.

MLS announced the decision on Friday night and said it was made by its board of governors. MLS said the change will provide opportunities for developing players and reduce schedule congestion for the first-team roster.

Houston beat Inter Miami this year in the US Open Cup final, earning a berth next year in the CONCACAF Champions League. Miami star Lionel Messi was injured and missed the match. AP

