The IPL 2024 auction is coming thick and fast and fans are anticipating some intense action in the bidding event with several franchises aiming to sign their preferred players before the next season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore, more commonly referred to as 'RCB' by fans, is a franchise that has a massive following. Having a lot of superstars in its ranks, the franchise from Karnataka packs a punch with its squad building every year and this time, they are expected to be no different. The Faf du Plessis-led outfit will look to assemble a team that can finally win the trophy that has eluded them since the inaugural IPL in 2008. IPL 2024 Auction: A Look Into Schedule, Players List, Team Purse, Everything About Indian Premier League Player's Bidding Event.

During the player retentions, RCB released quite a few players which included some big names as well, in Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel, who had won the Purple Cap in 2021 while playing for the franchise. RCB managed to trade Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians and he is undoubtedly an exciting addition to their squad. Left with a purse of Rs 23.25 crore, it remains to be seen who RCB go for in the auction. But here are three players whom the franchise needs to sign to have a stable line-up in IPL 2024.

1) Mitchell Starc: The Australian fast bowler is no stranger to the Chinnaswamy and RCB, in all likelihood, is going to try and bring him back again. After releasing Hazlewood, RCB would need a premier overseas fast bowler and Starc does more than fit that bill. Known for his ability to pick up early wickets as well as bowl in different stages of the match, the Australian left-armer will attract huge bids from the franchise and he is a player RCB needs to make their bowling attack potent once again. If not Starc, RCB might even try and sign Pat Cummins.

2) Wanindu Hasaranga: RCB need a player of Hasaranga's profile to lead their spin bowling department. The leg-spinner was signed by the franchise for a whopping sum of Rs 10.75 crore in the IPL 2022 mega-auction and the Sri Lankan backed that effort with a magnificent tournament, where he picked up 26 wickets in 16 matches. In 2023, he did not have that great a season and his injury might have prompted RCB to let him go and purchase him at a lesser price. If they don't get Hasaranga, then RCB might opt for Akeal Hosein, who was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL 2024 Auction: Three All-Rounders Who Can Potentially Replace Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans Squad for Indian Premier League Season 17.

3) Shardul Thakur: The top Indian fast-bowling all-rounder might attract interest from RCB and it will be a pretty justified move if they manage to sign him. KKR had traded in Shardul from Delhi Capitals for a whopping sum of Rs 10.75 crore but the player failed to live up to that price tag and was released. With Harshal Patel not around, someone of Thakur's profile will benefit RCB a lot. He has the knack of picking up wickets and can score runs if needed. Remember his 68 off 29 balls for KKR against RCB?

Apart from these three, RCB might also be interested in signing players like Adil Rashid and Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who can be more than handy with the bat in hand. Faf du Plessis and his team will also have a new head coach in Andy Flower for IPL 2024.

