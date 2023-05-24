Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 24 (ANI): Indian Badminton players Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha's journey ended in the Malaysia Masters 2023 as they faced defeat in straight sets in their women's singles matches on Wednesday.

Aakarshi who is placed 39th in the ranking was defeated by the world No.1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. She lost straight sets by 17-21, 12-21. While the world No. 50, Ashmita's tournament ended after she lost the match against world no 9 Han Yue of China 17-21, 7-21.

On Tuesday, Ashmita advanced to the main draw after clinching a win against Canada's world No. 47 Wen Yu Zhang 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 in a women's singles event at the Axiata Arena. She had a comeback after losing the first set and later defeated the Canadian shuttler in 45 minutes.

India's star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth have advanced to the pre-quarterfinal in the Women's and Men's single respectively.

The tournament started on May 23 and will end on May 28 at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur. (ANI)

