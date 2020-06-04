Sports News | Malinga is World's Best Yorker Bowler, Says Bumrah

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has described Lasith Malinga as the "best yorker bowler in the world" and said the veteran Sri Lankan has used his mastery over the delivery for a very long period of time in international cricket.

"Malinga is the best yorker bowler in the world and he used it for such a long period. of time to the best of his advantage," Bumrah was quoted as saying in a tweet by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

The 26-year-old Indian fast bowler, considered as one of the greatest exponents of yorkers in modern-day cricket, was sceptical about how his body would react when he returns to full-fledged training post the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've been training almost six days a week but have not bowled for a long period of time. So I don't know how the body will react when I bowl first."

