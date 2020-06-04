Hyderabad Open Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Confirms Badminton World Federation

Badminton. Representational Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 4: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday announced that Hyderabad Open has been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that continues to create havoc around the globe. The tournament was part of the revamped calendar put forward by BWF last month and it was scheduled to take place from August 11 to 16.

"Circumstances have and will continue to change in certain countries and territories and therefore BWF may be required to make further updates to the status of tournaments as and when necessary," BWF general secretary Thomas Lund was quoted as saying in the statement uploaded on BWF official website. Hyderabad Open 2019: Sourabh Verma Clinches Title with Straight Win over Loh Kean Yew of Korea.

"These changes announced today are necessary but do not directly impact the new BWF Tournament Calendar 2020, which was created to allow for changes as part of our framework for badminton's potential return."

Apart from Hyderabad Open, Australia Open and Korea Masters have also been cancelled. Meanwhile, three tournaments -- German Open, Swiss Open and European Masters remain -- suspended and BWF stated announcement regarding the fate of these tournaments will be made in due course.

"Health, safety and movement restrictions are now quite varied across the globe as certain countries and territories slowly return to a new normal," Lund said. "We will continue to adjust to these changes to ensure any badminton activity 100% complies to the rules and regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO), local health authorities, and international and domestic travel restrictions."