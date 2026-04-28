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Agency News Agency News Sports News | Manchester United Beat Brentford 2-1, Strengthen Top-three Spot in Premier League Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Manchester United secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Brentford in their English Premier League (EPL) clash, boosting their push for Champions League qualification.

Stretford [UK], April 28 (ANI): Manchester United secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Brentford in their English Premier League (EPL) clash, boosting their push for Champions League qualification.

United took control early with Brazilian star Casemiro opening the scoring in the 11th minute before Benjamin Sesko doubled the lead in the 43rd minute following a swift counterattack. Mathias Jensen pulled one back late for Brentford in the 87th minute, but the hosts, Man Utd, held on for all three points at Old Trafford on Monday.

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The result sees Manchester United consolidate third place in the Premier League standings, strengthening their chances of finishing in the top five and qualifying for next season's Champions League. Brentford, meanwhile, remains ninth, still in contention for a European spot.

United's win puts them within touching distance of securing Champions League football, while Brentford will look to bounce back as the race for European qualification intensifies in the final stretch of the season.

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Arsenal lead the Premier League standings with 73 points from 34 matches, followed by Manchester City in second place with 70 points from 33 games. Manchester United occupy third with 61 points from 33 matches, while Liverpool and Aston Villa are tied on 58 points each, having also played 33 matches. Brentford sit ninth on the table with 48 points from 33 games.

During the clash, Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes reached another impressive milestone after moving level with Cristiano Ronaldo for Premier League goal involvements during Manchester United's win against Brentford on Monday.

The Man Utd captain set up Benjamin Sesko to score and double his side's lead at Old Trafford after Casemiro's opener.

It was Fernandes' 140th goal involvement in the competition and ensured he matched his former Man Utd teammate Ronaldo's record in 11 matches fewer.

Ronaldo reached his tally across two spells in Manchester--2003 to 2009 and 2021 to 2022--with the latter stint seeing him link up with his Portuguese international teammate Fernandes at club level for the first time.

Remarkably, Fernandes has registered 70 goals and 70 assists apiece in the Premier League, highlighting his dual ability as both a goal scorer and provider. Ronaldo's record, meanwhile, was 103 goals and 37 assists.

Fernandes also became the first Man Utd player to score or assist in seven or more consecutive Premier League appearances since Robin van Persie between November 2012 and January 2013 (10 in a row). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)