Manchester (England), Aug 17 (AP) Manchester United is close to deciding on whether Mason Greenwood has a future at the club, six months after criminal charges against the England forward including attempted rape were dropped.

The 21-year-old Greenwood has been suspended by the club since January 30, 2022, over allegations relating to a young woman, after images and videos were posted online.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case against Greenwood, which also included charges of controlling and coercive behaviour and assault, had been discontinued. He remained suspended by United while an internal investigation was carried out.

“The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason's future,” United said in a statement on Wednesday. “Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made deciding the subject of intensive internal deliberation.”

United is one of the most storied soccer clubs in the world, so its decision about Greenwood relates to more than just soccer, with the club's image and commercial appeal also likely under consideration.

The academy graduate has scored 35 goals in 129 matches for the club, with his last appearance coming on January 22, 2022.

“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United,” the club said, “and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.”

United said it has “responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.” (AP) AYG AM AYG

