Manchester [UK], October 13 (ANI): Manchester United have released an official update on Raphael Varane after the defender was injured while on international duty with France.

The statement reads: "Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club. He will be out for a few weeks."

The centre-back was withdrawn during the first half of France's game with Spain, which Les Bleus won 2-1 at the San Siro.

It marked the latest trophy in his glittering career, with Reds team-mates Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial also part of the successful side.

The United begin a busy period with an away game at Leicester City on Saturday. Following the home Champions League tie with Atalanta, league fixtures against Liverpool and Tottenham complete a tough month. (ANI)

