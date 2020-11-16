Manchester [UK], November 16 (ANI): Manchester United on Monday said that they are "checking on the situation" regarding Alex Telles and will make an assessment when the player returns back to Manchester from international duty.

The club issued an official statement saying that "reports in Brazil have suggested Telles has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time." The club added that therefore, the player could miss Brazil's clash against Uruguay, slated to take place on November 18.

"However, it is understood Alex's positive test does not necessarily mean he has contracted the virus again," the club said.

"United's medical staff at the Aon Training Complex are monitoring the situation in Brazil and will make an assessment when Telles returns to England later this week," the statement added.

Manchester United further stated that they are hopeful that Telles will be available for the team's clash against West Brom in the Premier League on November 22.

"It is still hoped our recent signing from FC Porto will be available to play in Saturday's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford," the statement read.

Earlier, Telles had tested positive for coronavirus on October 29. (ANI)

