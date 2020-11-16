Manchester City’s injury woes could be easing as Pep Guardiola’s team is set to welcome some of their major players for the weekend clash against Tottenham Hotspur. The Premier League giants have been marred with injuries during the opening weeks of the new season, which has seen them struggle on the field. Man City are currently 10th on the league table, six points behind leaders Leicester City. Manchester City Planning To Begin Pre-Contract Talks With Barcelona Captain in January.

According to Goal, Manchester City could have Sergio Aguero along with Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling in the squad for this weekend’s trip to Tottenham as they all battle back to full fitness. Gabriel Jesus is the other key star for Pep Guardiola, who returned from injury just before the international break. Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi To Play Together for Manchester City? Andy Townsend Urges Man City to Transfer CR7 From Juventus.

The absence of Sergio Aguero has had a huge impact on Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s team have struggled to score goals. The Argentine missed the start of the season due to a knee problem but upon his return suffered a hamstring injury, which once again kept him out of action. However, after some individual sessions, the 32-year-old is expected to join the first-team training this week.

Meanwhile, Fernandinho, who was injured last month during a Champions League clash against Porto is also moving closer to a return. The Brazilian also trained alone past week but could be given the medical green light to make it to the weekend squad for the game against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City suffered few injury setbacks during the international break as well. Dutch defender Nathan Ake is set to be out for a prolonged period of time while Raheem Sterling, who has missed England’s both games so far, could return.

Sterling missed England’s friendly with the Republic of Ireland and the Nations League clash with Belgium as a precaution after feeling a muscle twinge in training. The winger is expected to sit out the clash against Iceland as well but with the injury not deemed to be too severe, could make it to the weekend clash.

