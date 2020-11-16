New Zealand are set to resume their international cricketing action for the first time since the coronavirus enforced lockdown as they take on West Indies in a three-match T20I and two-match Test series. On Monday (November 16), the Black Caps announced their squad for the series and star players Kane Williamson and Trent Boult have been left out of the team for the shorter format. David Warner Confident of Retaining Kane Williamson, Reveals SRH Captain on Twitter.

New Zealand have rested Kane Willaimson and Trent Boult from the upcoming T20I games against West Indies. 29-year-old South African-born batsman Devon Conway has been named into the team for the Twenty-20 series, which will be his first call-up for the international team. In March 2020, Conway was declared eligible to represent the Black Caps by ICC. Tim Southee, Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson will be available for the first two T20I games as they will be joining the Test team after that. ICC World Test Championship Finalists to Be Decided by Percentage of Points Earned.

The Black Caps have also named a 13-man Test squad which is unchanged from their last match in February. Kane Williamson (c) Tom Blundell Trent Boult Colin de Grandhomme Kyle Jamieson Tom Latham Henry Nicholls Ajaz Patel Tim Southee Ross Taylor Neil Wagner BJ Watling Will Young pic.twitter.com/R82zLUJ1Ij — ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2020

Trent Boult and Kane Williamson played in IPL 2020, representing Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Both players struggled with injuries during the tournament, due to which they have been rested from the T20I squad, but will be playing in the two-match Test series. Boult won the competition with MI while Willaimson’s SRH were knocked out in Qualifier 2.

The T20I games will start on November 27 at Eden Part with Bay Oval hosting the remaining two matches. Meanwhile, Seddon Park will host the first Test game with the final match of the series being played at Basin Reserve. This will be New Zealand’s first game since the lockdown while West Indies had played against England resuming cricketing action.

New Zealand T20I Squad: Tim Southee (c), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert, Ross Taylor.

New Zealand Test Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young

