New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Indian athlete and adventurer with a cause, Mann Sharma, is set to create history with Mann vs. Burpees - the world's first-ever attempt at completing a Burpee Marathon. Scheduled between October 6 to 15 at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) stadium in New Delhi, Mann will attempt to cover the full marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres, entirely through burpee broad jumps.

This official World Book of Records attempt seeks to push the boundaries of physical endurance and mental resilience, while raising funds and awareness for The One Friend NGO, which provides education and opportunities to underprivileged children across India. The event is officially recognised by the Sports Authority of India and will be organised by Question Associates in collaboration with Fit India, according to a press release from Mann Sharma's media team.

The challenge is monumental as the current world record for Burpee broad jumps stands at just 5.1 kilometres. Mann's attempt will stretch this limit nearly eight times, requiring him to complete 106 laps of a 400-meter track while living on-site for eight days. World Book of Records has acknowledged this as one of the most ambitious endurance undertakings ever attempted.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, praised the initiative, saying, "Mann Sharma represents the true spirit of Indian youth--resilient, fearless, and purposeful. His courage to take on such an extraordinary challenge is not only a testament to his own strength but also an inspiration for millions across the country to push beyond their limits. By combining endurance with compassion, he is proving that sports can be a powerful force for social change. His attempt will shine a light on the importance of education for underprivileged children and give hope to those who need it the most. I wholeheartedly wish him the very best in this historic endeavour and believe the nation will be cheering him on every step of the way."

Speaking on the announcement, Mann Sharma said, "I believe in making a difference through my endeavours, and every challenge I take on is about more than just personal limits. It is about creating hope and showing children that no dream is too impossible and no challenge too great. Mann vs. Burpees is not only a test of my endurance, but also a symbol of what can be achieved when we refuse to give up. Every Burpee I do is for the future of children who deserve education, opportunity, and belief in themselves. I am deeply grateful to the Hon'ble Sports Minister and to Fit India for their support and collaboration, because together we are not just attempting a world record, we are building a movement that can inspire millions and empower the next generation".

Abhishek Kaushik, National Secretary, World Book of Records, said, "This is one of the most ambitious endurance challenges we've ever received. Attempting to cover a full marathon distance in burpee broad jumps is extraordinary and, if achieved, will set a landmark in the history of human endurance."

Mann Sharma's journey began on the football fields of Europe, where he trained at prestigious academies such as the Paolo Rossi Academy in Italy and the Real Madrid Foundation Camp in Spain, even competing against youth squads of Atletico Madrid and Getafe. When injuries and the pandemic cut short his football career, Sharma chose not to surrender but to reinvent himself through extreme endurance, according to the press release.

Since then, he has run 100 kilometres in 24 hours to aid 600 homeless individuals, endured 29 hours of burpees to support children's education, walked 205 kilometres from Delhi to the Taj Mahal carrying the dreams of young children, and climbed Bali's three highest peaks back-to-back, raising $100,000 for suicide prevention. Each challenge has embodied his commitment to turning personal struggle into purpose and using endurance as a tool for impact. (ANI)

