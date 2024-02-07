Sydney [Australia], February 7 (ANI): Marizanne Kapp displayed a stellar performance to power South Africa's women to clinch their maiden ODI win over Australia in Sydney on Wednesday and kept them alive in the 50-over series.

Kapp's 75-run knock from 87 balls was the main talking point of South Africa's batting performance. Apart from Kapp, Anneke Bosch's (44 runs from 46 balls) and Chloe Tryon's (37 runs from 36 balls) blitz helped the Proteas to put 229/6 on the scoreboard.

Australia had a perfect start to the game by dismissing Laura Wolvaardt for a duck and Tazmin Brits for 21 runs off 41 balls. The visitors were cautious during the powerplay and reached 32 for 1 after the end 10th over.

Kapp, however, found de Klerk and Tryon to make partnerships and slammed her half-century from 62 balls.

Megan Schutt and Ashleigh Gardner led the Aussie bowling attack after they scalped two wickets each in their respective spells.

Rain played a spoilsport in the game after the start of the second inning. Kapp shined with the ball as well and helped the visitors to dominate over the hosts. In the run chase, Australia's batting was blown away in a manner rarely seen as they sank to 71/8 in the 14th over.

Kapp dismissed Alyssa Healy after she was dismissed by being caught behind and removed Beth Mooney after delivering an inswinger. The South African all-rounder then trapped Phoebe Litchfield and left the Aussies 34/3.

Ellyse Perry came at number 5 and failed to make a mark as she scored only 2 runs before giving debutant Ayanda Hlubi her first ODI wicket. The Proteas bowling attack cut through the middle order.

Gardner and Kim Garth stopped Australia's collapse for a while and made a solid ninth-wicket partnership. But it did not last for very long as Marx removed Gardner 29th over.

After March 2009, Australia lost a home ODI match while chasing.

Apart from Kapp's three-wicket haul, Hlubi, Marx, and Klerk bagged two wickets in their respective spells and bundled the Aussies at 149 in the 30th over.

Brief score: South Africa Women 229/6 (Marizanne Kapp 75, Anneke Bosch 44, Chloe Tryon 37*; Megan Schutt 2/35) beat Australia Women 149 (Kim Garth 42*, Ashleigh Gardner 35, Tahlia McGrath 22; Marizanne Kapp 3/12). (ANI)

