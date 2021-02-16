Manchester [UK], February 16 (ANI): Manchester United on Tuesday announced that Mason Greenwood has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

Greenwood is a product of the club's famed academy and has been at Manchester United since the age of seven. The 19-year-old, who is United's youngest-ever goalscorer in European competition, has already made 82 appearances for the club.

Greenwood is one of nine academy graduates who have featured in a first-team matchday squad this season.

"When you join the club at seven years old, you just dream of playing for the first-team one day. I've worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football," said Greenwood in an official release.

"With the support from the manager, his coaching staff and so many great players to learn from; I know that I am developing every single day. There is a lot more to come from myself and this team and I am so committed to working hard week in, week out to help the group achieve success. I want to repay the club for the support that everyone has given me over the years and show everyone just what I am capable of," he added.

Mason had made his senior debut as a substitute against Paris Saint-Germain, in the Champions League in March 2019.

He has scored 21 goals, most recently hitting the net in the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round win over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Mason is a fantastic talent and yet another fine example of the type of player that our Academy produces. He has made great progress this season, showing real maturity and adaptability to his game, which has seen him develop into one of the best young players in the country." (ANI)

