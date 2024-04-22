Tasmania [Australia], April 22 (ANI): Queensland duo Matthew Kuhnemann and Will Prestwidge on Monday signed for Tasmania ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Kuhnemann is a crafty left-arm spinner while Prestwidge is a right-arm pacer impressed in the white-ball format in Queensland.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Fined for Breaching IPL Code of Conduct During KKR vs RCB Clash at Eden Gardens.

The left-arm spinner made his mark during Australia's tour of India. In three appearances, he picked up nine wickets.

"I'm very grateful to be given the opportunity from Tasmania to join their talented squad. I'm excited to get down there, challenge myself, and help contribute to winning games and competitions for Tasmania," Kuhnemann said as quoted from a statement by Cricket Tasmania.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals Cricketer Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out of Remainder of IPL 2024 With Injury: Report.

The 27-year-old made his last appearance in first-class cricket for Australia A against New Zealand A last September.

Kuhnemann has also enjoyed success in the T20 format, featuring in 47 matches for the Brisbane Heat since making his debut in the 2018/19 Big Bash League season. He has taken 37 scalps at an average of 27.59 with 3/17 as his best figures.

General Manager of High-Performance at Cricket Tasmania, Salliann Beams expressed her excitement about Kuhnemann's signing.

"We are excited to have a player of Matt's calibre join the Tigers, and believe he will play a key role us in the white-ball format of the game. His left-arm orthodox bowling craft will provide us with a different option to our bowling line-up, and someone who has had success for Australia, and on a national stage in the BBL," Beams said.

Prestwidge arrives in Tasmania with a strong cricketing background, with his father Scott, brother Jack, and sister Georgia all having played professional cricket for Queensland.

After signing for Tasmania, Prestwidge stated that he is looking for a challenge and said, "I am excited to be continuing my development as a cricketer in Tasmania. I've been told that the conditions have been suitable for pace bowling, so I am looking forward to taking wickets for the Tigers." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)