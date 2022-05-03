Shillong, May 3 (PTI) The 4th Meghalaya Games opened at the SSA stadium here on Tuesday, which will witness the participation of over 2,500 athletes in 19 disciplines.

Inaugurating the games, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that with a growing population of youngsters in the state, it is very important that Meghalaya give them the opportunity to pursue their dreams as sports persons and showcase their talent.

Also Read | BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Meets Shane Warne’s Younger Brother Jason Warne.

"This is one of the events to mark the 50 years of statehood. In 50 years, this is the 4th Meghalaya Games and second in the last four years," he said.

The games were revived in 2020 and this speaks volumes about the intention of the state government, the chief minister said.

Also Read | India's Team 1 Ranks Fourth in the Chess Olympiad.

"There are a lot of challenges and nothing is readymade. It is not a case of plug and play, we must appreciate the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) for taking up the challenge," he said.

The games will be held annually from now on, Sangma said amid a huge cheer from athletes.

Next year, the games will be held at Tura in West Garo Hills district, and the 2024 games will be held in Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district, he announced.

Sangma had visited the venue late on Monday night to oversee the preparations.

Football star and Mawphlang MLA Eugeneson Lyngdoh was present at the event along with state Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh.

"Meghalaya Games is here to provide opportunities to athletes, boost their morale and overall competitive spirit, and bring them and the association together," the minister said.

MSOA working president John F Kharshiing, in his welcome address, said there were only nine disciplines in the 1st Meghalaya Games in 2001, which has now increased to 19.

The athletes took part in a march-past, while the oath was administered by noted karateka Wandahunshisha Mawblei. A cultural programme was also held as a part of the opening ceremony.

North East Small Finance Bank sponsored equipment for two elite shooters of the state -- Anjali Singh and Dennyson Kyrsian. These were presented to them by the chief minister at the programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)