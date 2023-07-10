Nottingham [UK], July 10 (ANI): Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton and George Russell put up a decent performance at the British Grand Prix race on Sunday. Hamilton finished in the third position and George Russell concluded the race in the fifth position.

In the Constructors Championship, Mercedes is in the second position with 203 points. Their recent performance in the British Grand Prix will also cement their position in the championship.

In the Drivers' Championship, Lewis Hamilton is in the fourth position with 121 points and George Russell is in the sixth position with 82 points.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton said, "The Safety Car came at a beneficial moment for us but ultimately, that was the plan starting on the Medium tyre. We wanted to go long, and we did; it came at the right time, and we made some gains. For us to get on the podium is huge. It's been an up-and-down season and we've still got a lot of work to do with our car. We've got strengths with it, particularly in the long run. George had a great stint on the Soft tyre and mine on the Medium was really good too. As soon as we can improve the rear end we will be on our way. We just need to hold on to the good bits and add a few others."

He added, "Finally, the support from the fans has been incredible and it gets better each and every year. I don't know how that is possible as it's the pinnacle! The energy that everyone brings is phenomenal. Once again, Silverstone put on an amazing show."

As per the official website of Formula 1, George Russell said, "We wanted to be aggressive today and we had the chance to split the strategies. The Soft tyre felt really strong in that first stint but unfortunately, it was very difficult to overtake Leclerc. There was some questionable defending at points but in the end, I managed to get past. Having stopped for the Medium tyre, it was unfortunate timing with the Safety Car. Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes against you. Ultimately though, we only lost one position and without it, I still wouldn't have ended up on the podium. It didn't change a huge amount for my race, and we can take the positives that for the Team, it is good points in the Constructors' Championship."

Mercedes F1 Team Principal Toto Wolff said, "We've performed well today compared to in Qualifying. We've gained some points on our closest competitors in the Constructors' Championship, so we can say it's a solid day. P3 and P5 is OK, but no more than solid. I see the positives from this weekend though. Whilst podiums are good, it's more important to see that the car has potential, and our eyes are on closing the gap to the very front." (ANI)

