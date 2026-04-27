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Agency News Agency News Keshav Maharaj Joins Mumbai Indians Squad As Injured Mitchell Santner's Replacement for IPL 2026 A captain for the national team and in franchise cricket, Keshav, in his last 30 T20 matches, has taken 31 wickets with a best of 3 for 15. In 218 T20s, he has taken 191 wickets at an average of 27.63, with best figures of 4/15.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed South African spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for spin bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a shoulder injury. '49 Record is Safe' RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Delhi Capitals Cross 50-Run Mark Despite Struggling at 8/6.

"Mumbai Indians have confirmed the signing of South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026, due to the injury he sustained on his left shoulder in the previous match," Mumbai Indians said in a release.

"Mumbai Indians wish Santner a full recovery and look forward to seeing him back in action soon," it added.

Maharaj is one of South Africa's most experienced spinners across all formats. The left-arm bowler with sharp control and the ability to build sustained pressure has been a consistent presence in the Proteas setup since his international debut in 2016. He was selected for South Africa's 2021 T20 World Cup squad without having played a single T20 international, debuted as captain against Sri Lanka, and took a wicket with his very first delivery in the format. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

A captain for the national team and in franchise cricket, Keshav, in his last 30 T20 matches, has taken 31 wickets with a best of 3 for 15. In 218 T20s, he has taken 191 wickets at an average of 27.63, with best figures of 4/15.

Santner's season lasted just four matches in which he took five wickets at an average of 25.00, with best figures of 2/16 and scoring 26 runs in two innings.

MI are in ninth place in the points table with two wins and five losses. They will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)