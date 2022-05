Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their final league match of the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

MI made two changes, bringing in Dewald Brevis and Hrithik Shokeen in place of Tristan Stubbs and Sanjay Yadav, while opener Prithvi Shaw returned for Delhi after recovering from a bout of typhoid.

Shaw replaces Lalit Yadav in the must-win game for DC.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.

