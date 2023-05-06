Miami [US], May 6 (ANI): Formula 1, driver of the Red Bull racing team, Max Verstappen sets the fastest time of Friday practice session in Miami with 1:27.930. Carlos Sainz came second, while his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc crashed into the barriers.

Leclerc's session ended 10 minutes early from the regular time as he hit the barriers at Turn Eight after getting a tank-slapper, breaking his front right suspension.

Leclerc's rather messy session would end with his Ferrari embedded in the barriers. While the Monegasque driver caught his car's initial snap through Turn Seven, he was unable to slow the car down to avoid hitting the barriers.

The world championship leader, Max Verstappen was the only driver to dip below 1:28 as he posted a session-leading 1:27.930 which no one else could get close to. Verstappen had immediately sought to stamp his authority on the session as he went six-tenths of a second quicker than anyone else with his opening lap.

The Spanish driver, Carlos Sainz was 0.385s back in second with Ferrari team-mate Leclerc a further tenth back in third. Sainz would initially close to just 0.060s of the world champion before Verstappen set his session-leading time with his next effort.

The Mexican driver, Sergio Perez had an improved second session after finishing 11th in the opening practice session but remained well off the pace of his team-mate and title rival and had to settle for fourth, nearly half a second off Verstappen's time.

After surprisingly securing a one-two in the morning session, Mercedes were unable to build on that with Lewis Hamilton having to settle for seventh while Practice One pacesetter George Russell was way down in 15th.

Russell at one point complained that his car felt like it was "three-wheeling" through Turn Two and also had a big moment outbreaking himself at Turn 11.

Fernando Alonso ensured Aston Martin was the leading team behind Red Bull and Ferrari while Lando Norris was a very impressive sixth for McLaren, less than a tenth behind Alonso.

Alonso also took aim at his former team Alpine over team radio after getting stuck behind a slow-moving Esteban Ocon.

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and the impressive Alex Albon (Williams Racing) completed the top 10. (ANI)

