Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 21 (ANI): Mohammedan SC (MSC) assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo expressed his disappointment after his team suffered another home defeat, this time against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL), reported the League's official website.

The Men of Steel (JFC) started strongly and dominated from the outset, with Ritwik Kumar Das giving the visitors an early lead in the 6th minute. Substitute Nikhil Barla later sealed the victory in the 82nd minute, securing three crucial points on the road for Jamshedpur FC.

Also Read | UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Offs: AS Roma Edge Past FC Porto, Ajax Survive Union SG Scare.

Despite creating opportunities, the Black and White Brigade struggled to break through Jamshedpur FC's resolute defence.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Wadoo reflected on how the game unfolded for his team.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How To Watch AFG vs SA CT Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

"Of course, there are negatives, but there are a lot of positives. We know the situation and how the players are fighting, especially when you are at the bottom of the table and you are playing a team that is at the top half, so it was a little difficult for us," Wadoo stated at the post-match press conference, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"But the players have shown the intention of winning, but unfortunately, we conceded the goal first. After that, we lost control of the game," he said.

"In the second half, I had a good attack in the team. But obviously, Jamshedpur FC are a good team. They've quality players, who did well. And we conceded the goal because of our own efforts. But that's been the story throughout the season because it always happens to us that when we are actually trying to play and we concede a goal," Wadoo added further.

Mohammedan SC remained at the bottom of the table, trailing 12th-placed Hyderabad FC by six points, with only three matches left to play.

Wadoo emphasized the importance of finishing their debut ISL season on a strong note and urged the team to fight for pride in the remaining fixtures.

"Our season was not that good--not how we thought it would end at the beginning, but it didn't. We have three matches to play for pride, prestige, the club, and the fans," he said.

Forward Robi Hansda, who registered an assist on his debut against East Bengal FC, was given his first ISL start on the night.

Reflecting on his performance, Wadoo stressed the importance of managing the young forward carefully and pointed out areas for improvement.

"Robi (Hansda) played really well in the last match, and he started the match with the same performance, but we should also understand that we have to handle him properly. He has talent and potential, but we should not rush him and keep moving him," he noted.

"He started today, but he worked well. If you are number 9 in the Indian Super League, you have a lot of expectations because you are playing in the goal-scoring position. So I think he should improve a little on that," Wadoo opined. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)