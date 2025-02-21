Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In a watershed moment for Afghanistan cricket, the Afghanistan national cricket team will feature in their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy competition, when they face the South Africa national cricket team in the ongoing ninth edition in their Group B encounter. The AFG vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match also marks the beginning of matches from Group B, which also has arch-rivals England and Australia. So far, in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, all matches have been played from Group A, which is led by New Zealand currently. England Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against Australia Announced: Jamie Smith Included, Jofra Archer Returns.

Afghanistan's rise in limited-overs cricket has been phenomenal, especially in One-Day Internationals. The nation's breakthrough tournament came in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, finishing sixth in the standings. Afghanistan will be eager to prove that their showing in the 2023 ICC event was not a flash-in-the-pan one.

On the other hand, South Africa, who have lately been playing terrific cricket, but have choked in crucial moments, and missed out on either competing for the title or winning one. However, the Proteas will be wary of Afghanistan, who are coming off back-to-back series wins, while South Africa are heading into the tournament with fice successive ODI losses.

When is Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Afghanistan national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The live action AFG vs SA cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs SA CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the AFG vs SA CT 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 2, Sports18 1, and Sports18-Khel TV channels. For the Afghanistan vs South Africa viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming will be available on the newly rebranded JioHotstar, which is a merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So AFG vs SA live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar platform for fans in India, which will need a subscription to watch the full match.

