Tuscany [Italy], May 25 (ANI): Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro arrived in Italy resolute and determined to keep working with the Honda Team to deliver their full potential.

With a third of the 2022 Moto GP World Championship season now completed, a trip to Italy and to the iconic Mugello Circuit is next on the calendar for the Honda Team. The Gran Premio d'Italia is known for its high-speed straight, fast and flowing corners and hosting a number of incredible battles to the line in recent year. This will be the third set of back-to-back races in 2022 as the Catalan GP follows directly after.

Also Read | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Is 'That Rock' of the Side, Says Bangalore’s Mike Hesson.

Having taken sixth place in the previous round at the French Grand Prix, Marc Marquez sits tenth in the championship but is only 15 points behind fourth placed Alex Rins. The Mugello circuit has produced mixed fortunes for the #93 in the past, winning the 2014 edition and taking two further podiums in 2016 and 2019 while also being the scene of his first World Championship win back in 2010 in the 125cc class.

In 2022, the objective for the weekend is to continue fighting for the maximum possible result while improving the Honda RC213V. With its fast and flowing nature, the Mugello circuit presents a new challenge after the two most recent rounds in Jerez and Le Mans.

Also Read | LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022: KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell & Other Key Players To Watch Out For in Eliminator.

Objectives on the other side of the Honda Team garage are much the same as Pol Espargaro works with his experienced crew to find his pre-season form. During the French GP, the #44 was able to consistently lap in the 1'32s with just a handful of laps falling outside the range. Espargaro has consistently achieved point scoring finishes at the Italian GP with his best result coming in 2014 with fifth place. In 2010, he joined Marc Marquez on the podium at Mugello in the 125cc race.

Eyes will once again be looking skyward as forecasts for the weekend remain mixed. Action begins on Friday, May 27 with Free Practice 1 at 09:55 Local Time.

"Mugello is always a great circuit to ride, it's very fast and when you are pushing down the straight on a MotoGP bike, it's a great feeling. We will see what's possible this weekend, we need to arrive and see what the situation is and where we are. I know that by continuing to work with my team, with Honda, we can return to being where we know our potential is," said Honda rider Marc Marquez.

"Last year in Mugello we had a bit of a difficult race so this year I am hoping we can have a more straight forward Italian GP. I have been continuing to train to my maximum at home to be ready. We couldn't achieve what we wanted last time in France so the objective is of course to come back here in Italy. We have two races and a test in two weeks, there will be a lot of bike time for us which is good. Let's get to work, " said Honda rider Pol Espargaro.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)