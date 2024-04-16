Pune, Apr 16 (PTI) Multiple-time national champion Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing began the season with a double victory at the summer edition of the Valley Run 2024 at Amby Valley here on Tuesday.

Bengaluru's Muddappa was also adjudged as the fastest rider of the day.

Also Read | Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Muddappa, the 12-time national champion, punched above his weight as he won the unrestricted class with a 1000cc bike, the BMW S1000RRR, and managed to set a national record of 09.480 seconds for this category.

He edged past seasoned rider Mohammed Riyaz from Hyderabad.

Also Read | Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the four stroke 851 to 1050cc Open class, Muddappa clocked 09.692s to take the second gold ahead of Riddhiish Patil of Mumbai but had to be content with a second place in the third category he took part.

Astride a Dayatona, Riyaz won the 4-stroke 551 up to 850cc Open class in 10.421 seconds, pushing Muddappa's Kawasaki Ninja 6R to second place.

The FMSCI event was scheduled to run concurrently with the first round of the Nationals, but since the MMSC event was postponed, Elite Octane and Sportscraft, the organisers of this race, successfully completed the 2024 edition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)