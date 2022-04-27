Ahmedabad, Apr 27 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani snared seven wickets and helped Mumbai U-25 win the Col CK Nayudu Trophy by thrashing Vidarbha by 75 runs here on Wednesday.

Mulani returned with fine figures of 7/50 in the second essay as they bundled out Vidarbha, who were in pursuit of 196, for 121.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Young Cricketers Garnering Praise from Legends for Impressive Performances.

In the first innings, Mumbai had posted a mammoth 468 and then Vidarbha had scored 385.

Mumbai were bowled out for 113 in the second innings, but thanks to Mulani, who spun his web around the opposition batters, the domestic heavyweights emerged victorious.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Pacer Kuldeep Sen Aims to Hit 150 Kmph.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) congratulated the team.

"The Mumbai U-25 boys win the coveted Col C.K Nayudu Trophy after defeating Vidarbha in an exciting final. We congratulate the boys on an amazing tournament," the MCA tweeted from its official handle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)