Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani grabbed a match haul of 10 wickets as Mumbai defeated Andhra by 10 wickets to secure a successive bonus-point victory in the Ranji Trophy here on Monday.

Following on, Andhra faced a daunting task in their second innings, and despite some resistance from Shaik Rasheed (66) and Hanuma Vihari (46), Mulani's crafty spin proved too much to handle as the visitors folded for 244 in 73.4 overs, setting an easy target of 34.

Also Read | Haris Rauf Considered Retirement From International Cricket After Being Criticised For Opting Out of Australia vs Pakistan Test Series: Report.

Mulani returned with 4/96 in the second innings, securing a match-haul of 10/161, his sixth 10-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Mumbai overhauled the target in 8.4 overs keeping all their wickets intact to secure seven points (six plus one bonus point).

Also Read | IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal Delighted To Have Seniors Like Rohit Sharma, Reveals Indian Captain’s ‘Bindaas Khel’ Advice.

The 41-times champions, who defeated Bihar by an innings and 51 runs in the opening round, now sit pretty at top of the Group B standings with 14 points from two matches, four points clear of Chhattisgarh who bagged three points against Bihar in Patna.

Mumbai had dominated the proceedings from the start, posting a formidable total of 395 in their first innings.

Bhupen Lalwani's solid 61, aided by Tanush Kotian (54) and Mohti Avasthis's (53) well-crafted half-centuries, gave them the early advantage.

Mulani also contributed with the bat with a patient 38 off 111 balls before he dismantled Andhra's batting lineup with impressive figures of 6/65. Andhra folded for 184 in the first innings as Ajinkya Rahane was quick to enforce follow-on.

Bengal bag three in Kanpur

=================

Bengal had to settle for three points by virtue of first innings lead over Uttar Pradesh after the entire fourth and final day's play at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur was called off due to bad light.

Speedster Mohammad Kaif (4/15 and 3/72) was named the man of the match for bagging an impressive seven wickets in the match while also scoring a fighting unbeaten 45.

Earlier, after bowling out UP for just 60 in their first innings, Bengal managed to post 188, which helped them pocket the all-important first innings lead.

UP's second essay fightback was steered by skipper Nitish Rana who was unbeaten on 47 with the team's score of 178/4, ahead by 50 runs at close on day three.

The match however could not get underway on the final day because of bad light as Bengal settled for three crucial points.

Brief Scores

In Mumbai: Mumbai 395 and 34 for no loss. Andhra 184 and following on 244; 73.4 overs (Shaik Rasheed 66; Shams Mulani 4/96, Royston Dias 3/45). Mumbai won by 10 wickets. Points: Mumbai 7, Andhra 0.

In Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh 60 and 178/4. Bengal 188. Match drawn. Points: Bengal 3, UP 1.

In Guwahati: Kerala 419. Assam 248; 64.5 overs (Riyan Parag 116; Basil Thampi 5/82, Jalaj Saxena 4/58) and following on 212/3; 54 overs (Rahul Hazarika 107, Rishav Das 45). Match drawn. Points: Kerala 3, Assam 1.

In Patna: Bihar 108 and 226/7; 77 overs (Sraman Nigrodh 60, Babul Kumar 52, Bipin Saurabh 30 not out). Chhattisgarh 329/2 declared; 83 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 138, Ashutosh Singh 134). Match drawn. Points: Chhattisgarh 3, Bihar 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)