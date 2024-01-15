Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Explosive batter Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed the word of advice that he received from skipper Rohit Sharma before taking the striker against Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I.

Jaiswal raced to 68 off 34 balls which was laced with five boundaries and six maximums that kept India in control throughout the chase of 173.

After the game, Jaiswal talked about the words of encouragement he received from the experienced skipper and said in a video posted by BCCI on X, "Wo kehte hain tu jaa aur bindaas khel...(Go and play your shots freely). He's always there to look after us. It's always incredible if you have a senior like him."

Jaiswal's knock saw him stitch up a crucial 57-run stand with Virat Kohli which kept India in control.

While his prowess with the bat was on exhibition, he also caught the eyes of the spectators with his awareness and decisive nature in the field.

He sent Fazalhaq Farooqi back to the dugout for a platinum duck. Jaiswal raced towards the stumps to get the batter out but after the game, he suggested that a different thought was revolving in his mind during the incident.

"I was confused whether I should hit it or not. I felt that the only way I could do it was by sprinting and getting him out," Jaiswal added.

The southpaw's brilliance came down to his mindset of providing the team with an ideal start and play shots which kept the scoreboard ticking.

"I had a lot of fun while batting and the wicket was very good. We had a good target (to chase down) so providing the team with an ideal start was in my mind, and I wanted to continue that good start by playing good shots which ensures that runs keep coming in," Jaiswal said.

India have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will be keen to complete the whitewash in the final T20I on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (ANI)

