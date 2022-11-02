Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC confirmed that defender Amey Ranawade will miss the remainder of the ISL 2022-23 season.

The club revealed the injury update through its social media handles on Tuesday.

Also Read | PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Match in Sydney.

The 24-year-old defender suffered a knee injury in the semi-final of the 2022 Durand Cup against Mohammedan SC and has since undergone successful surgery.

"Injury Update MumbaiCity can confirm that defender Amey Ranawade will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 #HeroISL season with a knee injury," tweeted Mumbai FC.

Also Read | IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Dazzles, KL Rahul Returns To Form As India Beat Bangladesh in Adelaide Thriller.

Amey is currently recovering well and will continue his rehabilitation with the club.

Mumbai City FC is currently in the third spot in the league with two wins and two draws in four matches. They have eight points in total. Hyderabad FC (10 points, 3 wins, 1 draw in four matches) and Odisha FC (9 points, three wins and one loss in four matches) are above Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC will next play ATK Mohun Bagan on November 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)