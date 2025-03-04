Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Padmakar Shivalkar, one of the greatest Indian cricketers who was unlucky to not have played for the national team, passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday.

A legendary left-arm spinner, Shivalkar was a dominant force in domestic cricket and a key figure in Bombay's Ranji Trophy dominance. He played a crucial role in 10 of Bombay's victorious Ranji Trophy campaigns from 1965-66 to 1976-77, during which the team won the title in every season except one. He was also part of the squad that reclaimed the championship in 1980-81. Remarkably, he made a comeback at the age of 47 and played two matches in the 1987-88 season.

Shivalkar made his first-class debut in April 1962 for a Cricket Club of India President's XI against an International XI that featured legendary cricketers such as Bob Simpson, Tom Graveney, Colin Cowdrey, Everton Weekes, Richie Benaud, and Sonny Ramadhin. In that game, he impressed with figures of 5/129 and 2/44 in a drawn encounter.

Over his illustrious career, Shivalkar took 589 wickets in 124 first-class matches at an outstanding average of 19.69. Of these, 361 wickets came in the Ranji Trophy, making him Mumbai's highest wicket-taker in the competition's history. His most iconic performance came in the 1972-73 Ranji Trophy final against Tamil Nadu, where he produced extraordinary figures of 8/16 on a turning Chepauk wicket, helping Bombay secure victory in just two days and one ball.

"The BCCI mourns the unfortunate demise of Shri Padmakar Shivalkar, one of India's finest spinners ever. In a career spanning two decades, Shri Shivalkar played 124 first-class matches, claiming an impressive 589 wickets at an outstanding average of 19.69. For his exceptional contribution to the game, he was honoured with Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a post on X.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) also expressed their condolences, posting on X,

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Padmakar Shivalkar, a true legend of Mumbai cricket. His invaluable contributions, passion for the game, and inspiring legacy will always be remembered and cherished.

Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, "Mumbai cricket has lost a true legend today. Padmakar Shivalkar Sir's contribution to the game, especially as one of the finest spinners of all time, will always be remembered. His dedication, skill, and impact on Mumbai cricket are unparalleled. His passing is an irreplaceable loss to the cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace."

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also remembered Shivalkar's legacy, posting on X,

"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of the legendary left-arm spinner and one of India's domestic cricket heroes, Padmakar Shivalkar Sir. Heard a lot of stories about his exploits in domestic cricket and how unfortunate he was to not represent the country. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. Om Shanti."

Padmakar Shivalkar's contribution to Mumbai cricket remains unparalleled, and his legacy as one of India's finest domestic cricketers will continue to inspire generations. (ANI)

