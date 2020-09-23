Abu Dhabi, Sep 23 (PTI) Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 195 for five in the stipulated 20 overs.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Red Devils Eye Ajax Star Nicolas Tagliafico As Alex Telles Alternative.

In reply, KKR were stopped at 146 for nine.

The defending champions were well-served by their skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and Suryakumar Yadav (47) as the duo put on a quick 90-run stand for the second wicket.

Also Read | Ambati Rayudu Injury Update: Chennai Super Kings' In-Form Batsman Has Mild Niggle, Could Miss One More Game in IPL 2020.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 195/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 80), Suryakumar Yadav (47); Shivam Mavi 2/32).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 146/9 in 20 overs (Pat Cummins 33, Dinesh Karthik 30; Trent Boult 2/30, Jasprit Bumrah 2/32).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)