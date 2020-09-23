New Delhi, September 23: A mild hamstring niggle is likely to keep Chennai Super Kings' in-form batsman Ambati Rayudu out for one more Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Rayudu, who played a blazing 71-run knock in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, missed CSK's second match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night due to the injury. Also Read | KKR 71/3 in 10.1 Overs (Target 196) | KKR vs MI Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Rahul Chahar Gives MI Vital Breakthrough, Dinesh Karthik Departs.

"It is not a serious injury. He has a mild niggle in hamstring. His participation in next game will be known only on match day," CSK's chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan told PTI. It is likely that Rayudu picked a minor niggle in his right hamstring during the Mumbai match and has been rested as a precautionary measure. Also Read | Chelsea vs Barnsley Carabao Cup 2020-21 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of EFL Cup Football Match in Indian Time?.

CSK next play Delhi Capitals on Friday. They are also missing the services of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo because of a knee injury.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)