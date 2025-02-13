New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Mumbai Titans secured their second consecutive win with an 85-70 victory over Chennai Heat in the InBL Pro U25 at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Elijah Puna made up for Lamar Patterson's absence with 18 points and 15 rebounds while Durrell McDonald, who flew in just last night, made his first appearance for the Titans and contributed with 11 points and 5 assists off the bench, as per a release from InBL.

Pranav Prince came out with intensity for the Titans, attacking the rim at every opportunity, while Elijah Puna provided consistent scoring with close-range finishes. The Heat struggled to find their rhythm offensively, with Keith Kiner managing just six points. Jaideep Rathore made his presence felt later in the quarter, draining a three to extend the Titans' lead and dishing out key assists to his teammates. And, Panopio knocked down an open three at the buzzer, capping off a strong start for the Titans and pushing their advantage to 29-17.

The Heat tightened up their defence and controlled the boards in the second quarter, allowing Tad Dufelmeier and Jaideep Rathore to chip away at the deficit. However, Jaideep Rathore remained a steady playmaker, delivering pinpoint assists and knocking down a three-pointer to keep the Titans in front. The Titans' up-tempo, run-and-gun style paid off later in the quarter, fueled by their defensive pressure and dominance on the glass. Their relentless energy helped them maintain control, heading into halftime with a 13-point lead.

The Heat came alive in the third quarter, capitalizing on second-chance opportunities to spark a comeback. Jack Stanwix knocked down a pair of clutch three-pointers, while Arvinder Singh took control in the paint on both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, Arvind Kumar's lockdown defence on Pranav Prince helped stifle the Titans' offense, allowing the Heat to chip away at the lead. With momentum shifting, the Titans' once-comfortable advantage shrank to just six points heading into the final quarter, setting up a thrilling finish.

Arvind Kumar and the Heat's early foul trouble in the fourth gave the Titans a five-point edge, but Kumar quickly returned and completed a three-point play to tie the game. Panopio and Gurwinder Singh responded with back-to-back threes, while Liam Judd added a three-point play and a thunderous dunk in transition. As the Heat faded late, the Titans surged ahead, rebuilding their lead to 12 and closing out the game. (ANI)

