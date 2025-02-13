The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) unveiled their new franchise captain Rajat Patidar for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The star-batter becomes the eighth franchise skipper in a list of legends which includes Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, and Faf du Plessis. Patidar takes over the reins from du Plessis, who was not retained during the IPL 2025 Retentions, and then not picked in IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Rajat Patidar Named RCB Captain for IPL 2025, Star Batter to Lead Virat Kohli and Co in Indian Premier League Season 18.

RCB since the inceptions have had as many as four regular captains, with other players coming in as stand-ins for various reasons. Kohli has led the franchise in most matches, with du Plessis, Kumble, Vettori, and Dravid rounding off the top five.

List Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captains Since IPL 2008

Player Tenure Matches Won Loss No-Result Tie Best Result Rahul Dravid 2008-08 14 4 19 0 0 Seventh Place Kevin Pietersen 2009-09 6 2 4 0 0 Stand-In Anil Kumble 2009-10 35 19 16 0 0 Runners Up (2009) Daniel Vettori 2011-12 28 15 13 0 0 Runners Up (2011) Virat Kohli 2011-23 143 66 20 4 0 Runners Up (2016) Shane Watson 2017-17 3 1 2 0 0 Stand-In Faf du Plessis 2022-24 42 21 21 0 0 Play-offs (2022, 2024) Rajat Patidar 2025 - - - - - -

Former skipper Vettori has the best win percentage with 54.28 and is closely followed by Vettori with 53.57. Kohli, who has the most wins as RCB Captain sits on the fourth spot percentage-wise behind du Plessis, who steals the third place with 50 win percentage. Virat Kohli Lends New RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Support for Upcoming IPL 2025 Season, Says ‘Myself and the Other Team Members Will Be Right Behind You’ (Watch Video).

So far, only three captains have managed to take RCB into the finals, but have come second best in IPL 2009, 2011, and 2016 under Kumble, Vettori, and Kohli's tenures, respectively.

It will be interesting to see how Patidar managed the star-studded line-up and manages egos, which formulates an important of man-management for any captain. The IPL 2025 gets underway sometime in mid-March, with RCB hoping to win and break their trophy drought.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).