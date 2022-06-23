Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23 (ANI): After almost two years, Indian batter Murali Vijay is set to return to action for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) scheduled to kick off on June 23.

In the 20 overs format, Vijay last played for Chennai Super Kings, against Delhi Capitals, in the 2020 Indian Premier League in Dubai.

"I want to play as long as possible. Just took a personal break," ESPNcricinfo quoted Vijay as saying.

"I have a young family and wanted to take care of them. I'm enjoying my cricket now and I'm feeling fit, hopefully, I can do my bit for my team and TNPL," he added.

Talking about his break, he said that he needed to take a break for personal reasons and now he wants to enjoy the game he plays.

"It was difficult for me personally because I wanted to play but I had injuries and my personal life was going at a fast pace. I wanted to slow it down and see where I was standing as an individual. I wanted to reflect on myself and that's why I felt that [a] break was required and needed for me at that particular time. TNCA has understood that and they've given me this beautiful platform to come back and play the game," he said.

Vijay last played in national colour in the 2018 Perth Test. Later he played for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy in 2019. The batter stressed that he does not have any personal goals and wants to relish his return.

"The two-year break was to reflect on the exact point you are saying [India comeback]. At the end of the day, you have to be realistic with your targets. I pretty much don't have any aim at the moment. I just want to play cricket and enjoy this phase of my life at this point and see where it takes me, with the help of TNCA," Vijay said. (ANI)

