Lahore, Nov 22 (PTI) One of cricket's all-time fastest bowlers, Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that his "running days are over" as the former Pakistan speed merchant is going for a knee replacement surgery.

The enigmatic Akhtar's mercurial career was often dogged by injuries. Two years ago, Akhtar, 46, underwent a reconstruction knee surgery in Melbourne.

Akhtar posted the update on his twitter handle alongside a picture of himself following what looked like a session of physical activity.

"My running days are over as am leaving for total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon," Akhtar tweeted.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' also posted the same on his Instagram account.

Akhtar, who is considered the world's fastest bowler of all time and nicknamed 'Rawalpindi Express', retired from all forms of cricket in 2011. He is now analysing various cricketing events on his YouTube channel.

He played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan in which he scalped 178 and 247 wickets respectively. He also took 19 T20I wickets in 15 appearances.

Akhtar played his last international game, an ODI, against New Zealand in 2011, in which he bagged one wicket.

Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 kph.

