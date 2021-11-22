With series already under their belt Pakistan will now go for clean sweep against hosts Bangladesh. The visitors have been impressive on slow tracks against hosts who otherwise have dominated the proceedings in previous series’. Having won the series, Pakistan will now look to include few more players from the bench to test them. Bangladesh will go with similar thought process as well. Meanwhile, if you are looking for BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I live streaming online and TV telecast details then scroll down for all the information. Fact Check: Did Hassan Ali Bowl the Fastest Ball In Cricket History During BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2021?

With the inclusion of Akbar Ali and Parvez Hossain Emon Bangladesh are looking to give youngsters a chance. The home side will be looking for a consolation win and play for the pride in an otherwise dead-rubber. BAN vs PAK 1st T20I: Shoaib Malik Run Out in Unusual Style, Senior Batsman’s Laziness Costs him his Wicket (Watch Video).

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I 2021 (Know Date & Time Details)

The third T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on November 22, 2020 (Monday). The BAN vs PAK match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:00 pm local time. As per Bangladesh time, the BAN vs PAK match will start at 02:30 pm.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I 2021, in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

No broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the match in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will give the free live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match. Gazi TV or Masranga will provide a live telecast of the match in Bangladesh.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I 2021?

However, the fans who wish to get the live updates of the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan can surely log into FanCode. Audiences from Bangladesh can check out Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel for possible free live streaming of the BAN vs PAK T20I match.

