Jamshedpur, Apr 20 (PTI) Namdhari XI, SAI-Academy and Army Boys Sports Company registered emphatic wins over their respective rivals on the opening day of the second Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship here on Wednesday.

Also Read | Chess Olympiad for Disabled Will Not Be Held in India: FIDE.

In Pool C, Namdhari XI thrashed Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 12-1 in the opening match of the day, while in the second match, SAIL Hockey Academy defeated Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 4-1.

In Pool G matches, SAI-Academy hammered Malwa Hockey Academy, Humangarh 18-2, while Army Boys Sports Company thrashed Hubli Hockey Academy 19-0.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Don't Think There Is Any Problem With Rishabh Pant's Batting, Feels Ravi Shastri.

In the final two games of the day, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur beat Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta 10-0, while Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy defeated Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati 2-0 in Pool H. PTI SSC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)