Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 7 (ANI): Naoba Meitei's dramatic stoppage-time strike helped Rajasthan United FC edge Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 in Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

After a goalless contest for over 100 minutes, Meitei broke the deadlock deep into added time to secure three points for the hosts, who moved up to second in the table with 14 points, while Gokulam Kerala FC remained seventh with eight points. Meitei was adjudged Man of the Match, as per an IFL press release.

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Rajasthan United head coach Vikrant Sharma made one change to his starting XI, bringing in Pranjal Bhumij in midfield, while Gokulam Kerala head coach Dimitris Dimitriou made two changes, including the return of goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil.

The visitors started brightly, with Thabiso Nelson Brown testing Rajasthan captain and keeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri early on, while Gokulam controlled possession in the opening exchanges without creating clear-cut chances.

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Rajasthan gradually grew into the contest and came close in the 21st minute when Amadou Soukouna set up Jonathan Fernandes, but the forward failed to hit the target. Soukouna himself tested Shibinraj with a curling effort soon after, as the hosts began to apply pressure.

The Desert Warriors came closest to scoring just before half-time with a flurry of chances in added time. Soukouna struck the crossbar, Thomyo L. Shimray's header was saved, and Fernandes' acrobatic effort was also denied by an alert Shibinraj, as the first half ended goalless.

Gokulam nearly took the lead early in the second half, but Brown failed to connect with a dangerous delivery inside the box. Rajasthan responded with Thomyo Shimray continuing to trouble the defence, while both sides struggled to find the finishing touch.

The game remained finely poised, with chances at both ends. Gokulam substitute Benjamin Thomas Kuku came close in the 73rd minute, but Malla produced a crucial save to keep the score level. Rajasthan also threatened through Isaac Nortey and substitute Naoba Meitei, but were unable to break through.

With the match heading towards a draw, Rajasthan finally found the winner in the 101st minute. Naoba Meitei cut in from the left and unleashed a right-footed strike towards the near post, catching the goalkeeper off guard to seal a dramatic victory.

Despite Gokulam pushing forward in the closing moments, Rajasthan held firm to secure a hard-fought win in an intense encounter. (ANI)

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