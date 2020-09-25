Charlotte, Sep 25 (AP) Hendrick Motorsports was fined USD 100,000 for exceeding the amount of wind tunnel testing allowed in a year.

NASCAR also docked the organization 10 hours of wind tunnel time for next year. An organization is allowed a maximum of 70 hours in 2020 and 90 hours in 2021. The testing is defined as billable hours reported by the wind tunnel.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Betting Racket Busted by Kolkata Police, Nine Arrested.

Hendrick Motorsports self-reported the violation after discovering it had exceeded 70 hours by "less than an hour," the team said.

Hendrick will not appeal the penalty. (AP)

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United to Make One Final Bid to Borussia Dortmund for England Star.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)