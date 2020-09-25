Kolkata, Sep 25: Nine persons have been arrested from different parts of Kolkata for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Kolkata Police's detective department conducted raids in Hare Street, Park Street, Jadavpur and Salt Lake areas on Thursday night and arrested nine persons, mostly in their mid-20s, for allegedly betting on the previous day's IPL cricket match, a senior officer said.

Several documents, laptops, mobile phones, tablets and a vehicle have been seized from their possession, he said.

"The matter is being probed and we are trying to find out whether the accused persons are involved in any inter- state betting racket," the officer said.

The nine accused persons will be produced before a city court during the day, he added.