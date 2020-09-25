Manchester United are preparing a final bid of 90 million Pounds for the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. United made the 20-year-old England international their prime target this summer but have so far failed to reach an agreement with Dortmund for a transfer. The German club demanded a 108m Pounds for the sale of Sancho, a price United have refused to pay. Both clubs have since been involved in negotiations with the transfer saga dragged long and through the summer. Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Red Devils Eye Ajax Star Nicolas Tagliafico As Alex Telles Alternative.

But with the transfer window drawing to a close on October 5 and a deal looking impossible now, the Red Devils are reportedly preparing a final bid to test Dortmund’s patience and coax them into selling Sancho this summer. The German club have been insistent in recent times that Sancho will remain at the club this season. Carabao Cup 2020-21: Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood Score in Manchester United's 3-0 Win Over Luton Town.

Dortmund had set United and all other interested clubs a deadline of August 10 to conclude the deal and although United called the German club out for insisting others to abide by their self-planned deadlines, Dortmund have been adamant that the time to sign Sancho this summer has already passed and that the player will remain in Germany.

Manchester United to Make One Final Bid for Jadon Sancho

#mufc will make a £90m bid for Jadon Sancho next week. The sum will be comprised of £75m up front + £15m in add-ons. Ed Woodward will inform Borussia Dortmund there will be no negotiating over the fee or structure of the deal #mulive [mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 24, 2020

But according to a report from ESPN, United are ready to make a bid of 90m Pounds offer to Dortmund for Sancho. The report also mentions that United Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will make it clear that the club will not make any more bids nor negotiate any further. The Red Devils’ offer for the forward will comprise of 75 million upfront and a further 15m Pounds in add-ons for Sancho.

Dortmund had been holding out for 108m Pounds for Sancho and have refused to lower their valuation of the player leaving both clubs far from reaching an agreement. The heavy transfer fee demand has been the main stumbling block for United in completing the transfer with the Red Devils refusing to pay such a high fee under the current circumstances when COVID-19 has impacted the football finances.

Man United have already agreed personal terms with Sancho and the young forward is rumoured to earn close to 175,000 pounds per week if a deal is reached between Dortmund and United ahead of the transfer deadline.

