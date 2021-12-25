Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 25 (ANI): World No 1 SL3 Para-Badminton player Parul Parmar from Gujarat clinched the gold medal at the 4th National Para-Badminton 2020 at Bhubaneshwar on Saturday.

Parul defeated Mandeep Kaur from Uttarakhand 19-21, 21-17 21-10, even after facing a defeat in the first round.

Mandeep Kaur settled with Silver, while Mansi Joshi secured Bronze in the category.

In Women Wheelchair 1 category Alphia James from Kerala secured gold, while silver went to Neerja Goyal from Uttarakhand. Nirmala Mehta from Uttarakhand and Ranjeeta Maurya from Uttar Pradesh secured bronze.

In Women Wheelchair 2 category Ammu Mohan from Karnataka secured gold while silver went to Shabana from Punjab and Prema Biswas and Suman Rawat had to settle for bronze.

In Women SU5 category Manisha from Tamil Nadu secured gold while Arti ended up with silver. Jyoti and Vaishali ended with the bronze medal. In Women SL4 category Jyoti from Haryana secured gold while Chiranjita secured silver and Kanak had to settle for bronze.

In Women SH6 category Nitya Sre from Tamil Nadu secured Gold, while Rhui had to settle for silver. Sasikala and Rachana secured Bronze. (ANI)

