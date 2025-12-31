Mumbai, December 31: January marks the beginning of 2026 and it is expected to bring new tech for the world, particularly the smartphone industry. Throughout 2025, we witnessed several groundbreaking launches, including the iPhone 17 series, the "tri-fold" innovation from Samsung, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered flagships from OnePlus, Xiaomi, HONOR, POCO, iQOO, Realme, Xiaomi and others. As we step into the new year, many new devices are scheduled for release, while others remain highly rumoured for a January debut.

In January 2026, the Redmi Note 15 5G series, Realme 16 Pro series, and POCO M8 5G are confirmed to launch in India. Additionally, several flagship devices are anticipated, including the global rollout of the Xiaomi 17 series and the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S26 series, though some reports suggest the latter might shift slightly to February. Realme 16 Pro Plus, Realme 16 Pro Price of All Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on January 6, 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Upcoming Smartphones in January 2026

Redmi Note 15 5G Series

The Redmi Note 15 5G series is set to launch in India on January 6, 2026. Expected to redefine the mid-range segment, the Indian variant is confirmed to feature a 108MP MasterPixel Edition primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, it will pack a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The device will sport a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display offering up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness.

Realme 16 Pro Series

Launching on the same day, January 6, 2026, the Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ will focus heavily on design and portrait photography. The Realme 16 Pro+ brings back the periscope telephoto lens with a 50MP sensor, paired with a 200MP LumaColor primary camera. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and feature a massive 7,000mAh battery. The series introduces the "Urban Wild Design" crafted in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa.

POCO M8 5G

POCO has confirmed the launch of the POCO M8 5G in India on January 8, 2026. Marketed as the "slimmest POCO ever," the device measures just 7.35mm in thickness and weighs 178g. It is widely believed to be a refined version of the Redmi Note 15 5G, featuring a squircle camera module with a 50MP AI primary sensor. It is expected to be available via Flipkart with a starting price potentially around USD 180 (approximately INR 15,000).

Xiaomi 17 Series (Global & India)

Following its successful China debut, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is officially confirmed for a global release in early 2026, with a launch likely in January or February. The Ultra model is a photography powerhouse featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 6,800mAh battery, and a Leica-tuned triple-camera system. Reports suggest the standard Xiaomi 17 and Ultra have already cleared India's BIS certification, hinting at an imminent arrival.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series (S26, S26+, S26 Ultra) is rumoured for a late January or early February reveal. The S26 Ultra is tipped to receive significant camera lens upgrades, including a new coating to reduce glare and improve clarity in direct sunlight. While Samsung has yet to announce a Galaxy Unpacked event, the series is expected to debut the Exynos 2600 chip in select regions and maintain its premium pricing.

OPPO Reno 15 Series 5G

The OPPO Reno 15 series for India includes three models. The Reno 15 Pro Mini features a compact 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 1.6mm bezels, MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, and a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging, priced around USD 480 (INR 39,999). The Reno 15 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 3,600 nits peak brightness, 95.5% screen-to-body ratio, the same Dimensity 8450 processor, and a 6,500mAh battery, starting at USD 685 (INR 56,999). The Reno 15 Standard has a 6.59-inch display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, and is expected to cost USD 480–540.

Additional Expected Launches in January

Several more models may arrive in January, although their exact Indian dates are yet to be confirmed. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date, India Price, Features, Specifications; Here's Everything About Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Flagship.

Motorola Signature: Motorola is set to launch a new smartphone focused on performance. It may come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Adreno 829 GPU, 50MP triple cameras, 6.7-inch OLED display and more.

Ai+ Nova Flip: Ai+ Smartphone company, led by Madhav Sheth, will launch its first-ever foldable model in India soon. It is expected to cost around INR 40,000 and feature NxtQuantum OS. More details will be revealed soon.

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series: Set to debut in China on January 8, featuring a 9,000mAh battery and a 165Hz refresh rate display. An Indian version is expected to follow later in the month.

Honor Power 2: Scheduled for a January 5 launch in China, this device features a colossal 10,080mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold: Already released in Korea, this high-end foldable is expected to reach the USA and UAE markets in early 2026 with a price tag around USD 2,450.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series and Xiaomi 17 series are set to debut in India in early 2026. In addition, Samsung is also expected to launch its Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 models in the near future, expanding its mid-range smartphone portfolio.

