The dominance of Haryana, SSCB continues in the championships. (Photo- BFI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 10 (ANI): As many as eleven women boxers from Haryana and 11 men from Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) moved into the semi-final of the 5th Youth Men's and Women's National Boxing Championships in Chennai.

Reigning Asian Youth Champion Tamanna (50kg) from Haryana displayed a dominant display of speed and strength as she convincingly defeated Maharashtra's Simran Verma in a unanimous decision. She will take on Kusum of Uttar Pradesh in the semi-final bout.

Asian Youth Championship silver medallist Kirti (81+kg) dominated her bout against Aswin Biju of Kerala from the beginning which forced the referee to stop the contest in the first round. She will face Mohini Rana of Uttarakhand in the last-4 stage.

The other 9 boxers from Haryana to reach the semi-final are Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Anjali (52kg), Neeru Khatri (54kg), Prachi (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Muskan (75kg) and Pranjal Yadav (81kg).

In the men's section, 2022 Asian Youth Champions Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) set the tone for Services with his clinical 5-0 win over Bihar's Rahul Kumar. Vishwanath looked in control from the beginning and did not break a sweat throughout the bout. He will square off against Andhra Pradesh's Atchutha Rao in the semis.

In the 86kg cruise weight bout, Mohit blanked Aditya Janghu of Haryana 5-0. He will next face Dilleswar Gandham of Andhra Pradesh.

The remaining 9 pugilists from Services who reaches the semi-final are Jadumani Mandengbam (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil Kumar (57kg), Harsh (60kg), Preet Malik (63.5kg), Ankush Panghal (67kg), Anjani Kumar (71kg), Deepak (75kg) and Rytham (92+kg).

Chandigarh's Parineeta Sheoran (48kg) and Loveleen Kaur (66kg) entered the semis after winning their quarter-final bouts. Parineeta defeated Yamini Kanwar of Rajasthan 3-2 in a close contest and Loveleen got the better of Tamil Nadu's Srinidhi by the RSC 3rd round.

Meanwhile reigning Asian Youth Champion Rohit Chamoli (51kg) from Chandigarh suffered a 0-5 defeat against Madhya Pradesh's Anurag Kumar in an upset.

The current Junior National Champion Devika Ghorpade (52kg) defeated Yoogasri E of Karnataka 5-0. She will take on Kuldeep Kaur of Punjab in the semi-final.

The other 6 women boxers from Maharashtra in the semi-final are Aarya Bartake (57kg), Aditi Sharma (66kg), Sana Gonsalves (70kg), Sharvari Kalyankar (75kg), Nasweera Mujawar (81kg) and Kanchan Suranse (81+kg). (ANI)

