Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): NBA Academy India graduate Riyanshu Negi has signed with the DME Sports Academy, a prep school in Daytona Beach, Florida, becoming the fourth male student-athlete from NBA Academy India to commit to a high-school or college basketball program in the US.

NBA Academy India is an elite basketball training center for the top prospects from throughout India and the first of its kind in the country, and is supported by official partner ACG.

Negi joined NBA Academy India in 2017 as part of the inaugural class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program. The 18-year-old shooting guard from Roorkee, Uttarakhand has been part of multiple basketball development camps organised by the NBA, including the 2017 and 2018 NBA Academy Games and the 2017 NBA Asia Pacific Camp in China.

"This opportunity with DME Sports Academy will be a new challenge for me, and I am optimistic that it will add new dimensions to my game. I would like to thank the coaching staff at NBA Academy India and my fellow teammates who pushed me to become a better version of myself every day," Negi said in an official release.

"At its core, DME Academy represents the opportunity for personal growth. No matter what each student-athlete has set for a personal goal, it's our mission to help them achieve that goal. We are excited to work with Riyanshu this winter/spring on campus," said Wesam Alsous, head coach, Post-Graduate Basketball. (ANI)

