Big Bash League are taking cricket advertising into a completely new territory as umpires during the tournament will advertise a new sponsor in their underarms. Cricket Australia on Thursday, announced a commercial partnership with Australian deodorant and antidepressant brand Rexona. CA in a press release said that the brand had 'aligned with the BBL’s umpiring fraternity to protect them from countless hours spent in the summer heat'. Live Cricket Streaming of Big Bash League 2020–21 on SonyLiv.

The commercial partnership will see umpires during the course of the domestic Twenty20 competition sport the product’s logo under their arms (in the armpit), which will be fully revealed to the world when the official raise their arms, mainly while signaling a six (both logos revealed), byes and a wicket (one logo revealed).

The underarms logos will feature the company’s name along with their trademark tick which will be on display for the first time in the inaugural game of the Big Bash League 2020-21 season. Players predominantly have a number of sponsor logos on their jerseys while the umpire’s shirts are generally free of advertising until now.

The 10th season of Big Bash League will kick off on Thursday (December 10, 2020) when defending champions Sydney Sixers take on Hobart Hurricanes. Both teams boast some of the well-established T20 players in their team and would be hoping to make a positive start to the new campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).