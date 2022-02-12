Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): India all-rounder Deepak Chahar, who gave an all-round performance in the third ODI against West Indies, said he wants to do well both with the bat and ball for the side.

Shreyas Iyer's 80-run knock and a joint effort from the entire bowling unit, helped India defeat West Indies by 96 runs in the third and final ODI here at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Deepak Chahar had scored 38 runs in 38 balls to help India post 265 in 50 overs before he picked two wickets in the third ODI.

"I want to do well with bat, ball or fielding when playing. I was bowling well and could've bowled a few better areas. (Batting) I try to play to the situation. We had lots of overs left when I came in," said Deepak Chahar after the game.

"But it was difficult to bat due to the bounce. So I tried to target the spinners. I could've played 2-3 more overs. (When ball is now swinging) This wicket was different. You just have to pick the length since there was bounce.

"On flatter wickets, I need to do more pace and length variations. I have learnt a lot while batting with a bowling machine that if there isn't a variation then it is easy for a batter," he added.

Both India and West Indies will now be facing each other for the T20I series in Kolkata, starting from February 16. (ANI)

