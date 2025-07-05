Sports News | Neeraj Owns Stage as He Achieves Yet Another Feat, Realises Dream of Hosting Own Event

Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) Neeraj Chopra achieved yet another feat in his illustrious career on Saturday by becoming the first Indian to compete in an international event as its host, owning the stage in an electrifying atmosphere at the Kanteerava Stadium here.

The 27-year-old from Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat, who has won every accolade his sport has to offer, was the cynosure of all eyes as he fulfilled his lifetime dream.

Also Read | PSG vs Bayern Munich Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It is his way of giving back to the sport and to the fans the experience of watching him and other top international stars compete in front of their own eyes.

He has been inspired by world record holder Swedish pole vaulter Armando Duplantis and Kenyan distance running legend Kipchoge Keino who have international showpieces named after them -- Mondo Classic and Kip Keino Classic, which are World Athletics Continental Tour events.

Also Read | IND vs BAN 2025 ODI and T20I Series in Bangladesh Postponed to September 2026, BCCI and BCB Mutually Agree To Delay Matches Amid Diplomatic Concerns.

Chopra emulated Duplantis in having a single event World Athletics recognised competition in the name of an athlete. The world's best pole vaulters compete at Mondo Classic every year in Uppsala, Sweden. Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi is a multi-event competition.

Under overcast, cool and windy conditions, and temperature measuring around 24 degree Celsius, the Kanteerava Stadium was not full but was enough to make deafening noise support to Chopra.

Watched by family members and friends, Chopra was cheered by the adoring fans in all his throws in the 12-man competition. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also watched the competition from the VVIP area.

Chopra's parents and uncle as well as some close relatives were there.

The double Olympic medallist and reigning world champion Chopra waved to the crowd while coming out for the first time to felicitate his coach and Czech javelin legend Jan Zelezny -- the world record holder with 98.48m -- before the competition.

The crowd cheered the competitors when they came out, while Dhanda Nyoliwala performed Haryana hip-hop on the open field.

The roar reached a crescendo when Chopra was ushered in.

The event Initially set to be held in Panchkula, the event was relocated to Bengaluru due to lighting limitations at the original venue that affected live telecast capabilities.

The event, granted Category A status by World Athletics, is considered a "dream project" of Chopra and aims to establish India as a credible host of elite-level athletics events.

It had to be postponed following the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including several tourists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)